Charlotte Rigg Acquires 2,029 Shares of Triad Group plc (LON:TRD) Stock

Triad Group plc (LON:TRD – Get Rating) insider Charlotte Rigg purchased 2,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 147 ($1.84) per share, for a total transaction of £2,982.63 ($3,732.02).
Triad Group Price Performance
Triad Group stock opened at GBX 147.50 ($1.85) on Wednesday. Triad Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 77 ($0.96) and a twelve month high of GBX 170 ($2.13). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 151.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 126.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £24.46 million, a P/E ratio of -14,750.00 and a beta of 1.37.
Triad Group Company Profile
