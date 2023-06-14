Charlotte Rigg Acquires 2,029 Shares of Triad Group plc (LON:TRD) Stock

Triad Group plc (LON:TRD – Get Rating) insider Charlotte Rigg purchased 2,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 147 ($1.84) per share, for a total transaction of £2,982.63 ($3,732.02).

Triad Group Price Performance

Triad Group stock opened at GBX 147.50 ($1.85) on Wednesday. Triad Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 77 ($0.96) and a twelve month high of GBX 170 ($2.13). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 151.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 126.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £24.46 million, a P/E ratio of -14,750.00 and a beta of 1.37.

Triad Group Company Profile

Triad Group Plc provides information technology consultancy services to the public, private, and not-for-profit sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers consulting and advisory; business insights; staffing, resourcing, and recruitment; software development and engineering; project and software delivery; and program delivery and support services.

