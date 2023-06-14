Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 1.5% of Ancora Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $50,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $584,000. Apexium Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 5,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Aspen Grove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $554,000. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas raised Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.68.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $158.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $161.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.89. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.54 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The firm has a market cap of $300.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

