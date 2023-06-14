Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Chicago Rivet & Machine from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Price Performance

CVR opened at $25.90 on Friday. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 12-month low of $23.65 and a 12-month high of $32.94. The company has a market capitalization of $25.12 million and a PE ratio of 8.72.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Dividend Announcement

Chicago Rivet & Machine ( NYSEAMERICAN:CVR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chicago Rivet & Machine

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 13,626 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC grew its position in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 11,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. The company operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

