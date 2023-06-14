China Minsheng Banking (CGMBF) & Its Rivals Head-To-Head Comparison

China Minsheng Banking (OTCMKTS:CGMBF – Get Rating) is one of 127 publicly-traded companies in the “Banks—Regional” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare China Minsheng Banking to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for China Minsheng Banking and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get China Minsheng Banking alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Minsheng Banking 0 1 0 0 2.00 China Minsheng Banking Competitors 805 2459 2475 25 2.30

As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies have a potential upside of 24.17%. Given China Minsheng Banking’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe China Minsheng Banking has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

3.6% of China Minsheng Banking shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.6% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.7% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares China Minsheng Banking and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio China Minsheng Banking N/A N/A 0.31 China Minsheng Banking Competitors $1.31 billion $325.35 million 551.59

China Minsheng Banking’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than China Minsheng Banking. China Minsheng Banking is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

China Minsheng Banking pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 25.3%. China Minsheng Banking pays out 8.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.6% and pay out 27.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. China Minsheng Banking is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares China Minsheng Banking and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Minsheng Banking N/A N/A N/A China Minsheng Banking Competitors 22.73% 10.09% 0.98%

Summary

China Minsheng Banking competitors beat China Minsheng Banking on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

China Minsheng Banking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. provides various financial products and services to individuals, small and micro-enterprises, corporate customers, government agencies, and financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Others segments. Its deposit products include saving accounts, deposit certificates, contracted deposits, agreement deposits, call deposits, corporate term deposits, and corporate current deposits. The company also offers personal housing mortgage, individual automobile purchase, household composite consumption, home, medium and long term, and short-term working capital loans; micro-credit products for individuals; debit and credit cards; and safe deposit boxes. In addition, it provides payment and collection, and clearing services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services. Further, the company offers gross settlement; wages distribution agency and letter of guarantee; cash management; trade finance; industrial chain finance; individual forex settlement, forex remittance, travelers promissory notes, collection, individual deposit certificate, and guarantee letter products; and comprehensive credit granting, forex settlement and sale, financial product investment, and trust financing services. Additionally, it provides convenient finance, investment banking, and asset management services, as well as non-financial services in the education, business travel, traveler, art, luxury life, health, club, and isports areas. As of December 31, 2021, the company has approximately 140 branch-level institutions, 1,193 business outlets, 1,078 community sub-branches, and 136 small business sub-branches. China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for China Minsheng Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Minsheng Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.