Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Hits New 12-Month High at $37.98

Shares of Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.98 and last traded at $37.65, with a volume of 11089022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KDNY. William Blair downgraded Chinook Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Chinook Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. SVB Securities lowered shares of Chinook Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chinook Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.83.

Chinook Therapeutics Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 0.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Chinook Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KDNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.14 million. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.13% and a negative net margin of 4,114.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chinook Therapeutics news, Director William Mariner Greenman sold 1,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total value of $26,911.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,881.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Davis Jerel sold 295,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $6,138,016.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 443,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,207,044.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William Mariner Greenman sold 1,155 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total value of $26,911.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,881.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 326,687 shares of company stock valued at $6,816,493 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chinook Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,376,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 58.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,465,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,476,000 after purchasing an additional 912,778 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $13,410,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 54.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,371,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,750,000 after purchasing an additional 483,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,185,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,730,000 after purchasing an additional 448,094 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

