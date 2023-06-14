Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Bloom Burton

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Bloom Burton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KDNY. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Chinook Therapeutics from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Chinook Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Securities cut Chinook Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Chinook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chinook Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.83.

NASDAQ:KDNY opened at $37.87 on Monday. Chinook Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.47 and a 12 month high of $38.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 0.14.

Chinook Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KDNY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.14 million. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.13% and a negative net margin of 4,114.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Chinook Therapeutics will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chinook Therapeutics news, Director William Mariner Greenman sold 1,155 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total value of $26,911.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,881.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Andrew James King sold 5,000 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $116,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,593.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Mariner Greenman sold 1,155 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total transaction of $26,911.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,881.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 326,687 shares of company stock valued at $6,816,493. 16.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 26,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

