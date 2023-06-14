Citigroup Downgrades Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) to Neutral

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

LOGI has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet lowered Logitech International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Logitech International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group cut Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Logitech International from $60.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $63.90 on Wednesday. Logitech International has a fifty-two week low of $41.81 and a fifty-two week high of $68.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.23.

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Logitech International had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $960.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.15 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Logitech International will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.35, for a total value of $52,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,854.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Logitech International by 9.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,064,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 19.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 578,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,652,000 after purchasing an additional 93,104 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 51.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Logitech International by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 469,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,625,000 after acquiring an additional 91,536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

