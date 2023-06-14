Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Acquired by AlphaCore Capital LLC

AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First National Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 25,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 53,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE C opened at $48.69 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.57. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $54.56.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.96%. Citigroup’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 28.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Citigroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Citigroup from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Citigroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.79.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $598,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,979 shares in the company, valued at $7,778,672.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Citigroup

Get Rating

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Featured Stories

