Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Receives $20.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.50.
A number of analysts have weighed in on CWAN shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.
Clearwater Analytics Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:CWAN opened at $16.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -278.67 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 5.87. Clearwater Analytics has a 1 year low of $11.23 and a 1 year high of $20.00.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CWAN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,870,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 470,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,877,000 after purchasing an additional 20,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 8,945,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,865,000 after purchasing an additional 908,588 shares in the last quarter. 39.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Clearwater Analytics Company Profile
Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Clearwater Analytics (CWAN)
- As Peloton Shares Fall Over 90%, A Comeback Strategy Surges
- Inflation, The Fed, And The Summer Rally
- How to Trade Stocks Online the Right Way
- SentinelOne Stock is Down, But Is it Out?
- Oracle Has Spoken: The AI Cloud Is Bigger And Growing Faster
Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.