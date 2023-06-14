Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Receives $20.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CWAN shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CWAN opened at $16.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -278.67 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 5.87. Clearwater Analytics has a 1 year low of $11.23 and a 1 year high of $20.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 60,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $974,864.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,081,954 shares in the company, valued at $129,392,083.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Clearwater Analytics news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 60,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $974,864.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,081,954 shares in the company, valued at $129,392,083.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider James Douglas Price sold 8,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $127,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,938 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,530,713 shares of company stock worth $37,686,036. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CWAN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,870,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 470,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,877,000 after purchasing an additional 20,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 8,945,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,865,000 after purchasing an additional 908,588 shares in the last quarter. 39.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

