Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Bought by Allred Capital Management LLC

Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,500 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,173 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ralph S. Michael III purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $149,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 171,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,726.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,496,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,464,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,874,679.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ralph S. Michael III acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $149,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 171,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,726.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 125,300 shares of company stock worth $1,875,531 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CLF shares. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.53.

NYSE:CLF opened at $16.72 on Wednesday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $22.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 2.21.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The mining company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

