CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Stock Price Down 3.5%

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) dropped 3.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $178.12 and last traded at $178.39. Approximately 575,424 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 1,674,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $184.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CME has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $161.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.50.

CME Group Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $185.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. CME Group had a net margin of 55.99% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 55.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in CME Group during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

