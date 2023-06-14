CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) Shares Down 3.3%

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) shares fell 3.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $38.14 and last traded at $38.25. 64,605 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 184,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on CNA. Bank of America upgraded CNA Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on CNA Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

CNA Financial Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.82.

CNA Financial Increases Dividend

CNA Financial ( NYSE:CNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). CNA Financial had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. This is a positive change from CNA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

Insider Activity at CNA Financial

In other news, major shareholder Corp Loews acquired 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.79 per share, with a total value of $190,992.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 243,958,688 shares in the company, valued at $9,707,116,195.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of CNA Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in CNA Financial by 68.4% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 244,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,543,000 after buying an additional 99,272 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 20.9% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 4.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 19,678 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,172,451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,761,000 after purchasing an additional 8,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 50.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 70,831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 23,809 shares during the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CNA Financial

CNA Financial Corp. engages in the provision of insurance holdings. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty, Commercial, and International. The Specialty segment provides professional, financial, and specialty property and casualty products and services. The Commercial segment includes property and casualty coverages sold to small businesses and middle market entities and organizations primarily through an independent agency distribution system.

