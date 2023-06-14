CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Shares Sold by Albar Capital Ltd

Albar Capital Ltd lowered its stake in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 674,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280,312 shares during the period. CNH Industrial comprises about 4.0% of Albar Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Albar Capital Ltd owned 0.05% of CNH Industrial worth $10,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNHI. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 156.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 161,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 98,266 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 113.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,073,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,593 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at $7,668,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 703,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,478,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,969,000 after purchasing an additional 577,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial Stock Performance

NYSE:CNHI opened at $14.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.93 and its 200-day moving average is $15.37. CNH Industrial has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $17.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 7.28. The company has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.63.

CNH Industrial Increases Dividend

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $0.3861 per share. This is an increase from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. CNH Industrial’s payout ratio is presently 9.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNHI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.43.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial.

