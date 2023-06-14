Cogent Biosciences, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.56) Per Share (NASDAQ:COGT)

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGTGet Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright lifted their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cogent Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 8th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now forecasts that the technology company will earn ($0.56) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.67). The consensus estimate for Cogent Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($2.12) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cogent Biosciences’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.18) EPS.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGTGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.06).

Several other equities analysts have also commented on COGT. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Cogent Biosciences in a report on Thursday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Cogent Biosciences stock opened at $12.84 on Monday. Cogent Biosciences has a twelve month low of $7.64 and a twelve month high of $18.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $910.96 million, a P/E ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.70.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Cogent Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Cogent Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Cogent Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000.

In other news, major shareholder Fairmount Funds Management Llc purchased 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,600,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,272,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,265,488. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. It focuses on CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17.

