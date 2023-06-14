Cohort (LON:CHRT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Cohort (LON:CHRT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Cohort Stock Down 0.1 %

CHRT opened at GBX 480 ($6.01) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.03, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Cohort has a 12 month low of GBX 384 ($4.80) and a 12 month high of GBX 570 ($7.13). The stock has a market capitalization of £199.01 million, a P/E ratio of 1,777.78 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 470.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 481.82.

About Cohort

Cohort plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in defense and security markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, Portugal, Africa, North and South America, and other European countries. The company offers electro-optical and electro-mechanical systems, such as command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance, as well as combat systems; and communications systems.

