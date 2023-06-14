Cohort (LON:CHRT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Cohort (LON:CHRT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Cohort Stock Down 0.1 %
CHRT opened at GBX 480 ($6.01) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.03, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Cohort has a 12 month low of GBX 384 ($4.80) and a 12 month high of GBX 570 ($7.13). The stock has a market capitalization of £199.01 million, a P/E ratio of 1,777.78 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 470.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 481.82.
About Cohort
