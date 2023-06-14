Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Director Constance Ellen Skidmore Sells 3,000 Shares

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.94, for a total value of $479,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,787 shares in the company, valued at $3,644,552.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

Shares of Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $158.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $145.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.54. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.21. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a one year low of $74.14 and a one year high of $162.75.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.44. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Comfort Systems USA

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is 13.31%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,016,801 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $878,212,000 after acquiring an additional 136,122 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,898,077 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $379,399,000 after purchasing an additional 39,263 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,336,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $208,011,000 after purchasing an additional 570,560 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,320,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,002,000 after purchasing an additional 31,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,222,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $178,509,000 after buying an additional 39,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Thursday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates under the Mechanical and Electrical Services segments. The Mechanical Services segment includes heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

