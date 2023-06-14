Comparing Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) and Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR)

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Rating) and Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Artelo Biosciences and Monopar Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artelo Biosciences N/A -49.70% -48.00% Monopar Therapeutics N/A -91.16% -74.66%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Artelo Biosciences and Monopar Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Artelo Biosciences 0 0 2 0 3.00 Monopar Therapeutics 0 1 4 0 2.80

Risk and Volatility

Monopar Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $11.33, indicating a potential upside of 1,173.41%. Given Monopar Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Monopar Therapeutics is more favorable than Artelo Biosciences.

Artelo Biosciences has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Monopar Therapeutics has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.7% of Artelo Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Monopar Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Artelo Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.6% of Monopar Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Artelo Biosciences and Monopar Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Artelo Biosciences N/A N/A -$10.08 million ($3.66) -0.55 Monopar Therapeutics N/A N/A -$10.52 million ($0.82) -1.09

Monopar Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Artelo Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Artelo Biosciences beats Monopar Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Artelo Biosciences

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of therapeutics that target lipid-signaling pathways, including the endocannabinoid system. Its product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13-Synthetic Cannabinoid Agonist, ART26.12-FABP5 inhibitor, and ART12.11-Synthetic CBD Cocrystal. The company was founded on May 2, 2011 and is headquartered in Solana Beach, CA.

About Monopar Therapeutics

Monopar Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is Validive, a clonidine hydrochloride mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with oropharyngeal cancer. The company also engages in developing Camsirubicin, an analog of doxorubicin, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of advanced soft tissue sarcoma; MNPR-101, a urokinase plasminogen activator receptor targeted antibody for the treatment of various cancers; MNPR-101 RIT, a radioimmunotherapeutic based on MNPR-101 for the potential treatment of cancer and severe COVID-19; and MNPR-202, an analog of camsirubicin to potentially treat doxorubicin-and camsirubicin-resistant cancers. Monopar Therapeutics Inc. has collaborations with the Grupo Español de Investigación en Sarcomas for the development of camsirubicin in patients with advanced soft tissue sarcoma; NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes, LLC to develop radio-immuno-therapeutics targeting severe COVID-19; and the Cancer Science Institute of Singapore to evaluate the activity of MNPR-202 and related analogs in various types of cancer. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Wilmette, Illinois.

