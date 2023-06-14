Comparing ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) & NovelStem International (OTCMKTS:NSTM)

NovelStem International (OTCMKTS:NSTM – Get Rating) and ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for NovelStem International and ATRenew, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get NovelStem International alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NovelStem International 0 0 0 0 N/A ATRenew 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NovelStem International $10,000.00 1,133.79 -$770,000.00 N/A N/A ATRenew $1.43 billion 0.51 -$357.82 million ($1.41) -2.04

This table compares NovelStem International and ATRenew’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

NovelStem International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ATRenew.

Profitability

This table compares NovelStem International and ATRenew’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovelStem International N/A N/A N/A ATRenew -22.40% -0.37% -0.30%

Volatility and Risk

NovelStem International has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ATRenew has a beta of -1.08, indicating that its stock price is 208% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of NovelStem International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.8% of ATRenew shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.6% of NovelStem International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.7% of ATRenew shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

NovelStem International beats ATRenew on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NovelStem International

(Get Rating)

NovelStem International Corp. focuses on developing and commercialization of diagnostic technology for cancer treatments and the potential to reduce resistance to chemotherapy. The company was formerly known as Hollywood Media Corp. and changed its name to NovelStem International Corp. in September 2018. NovelStem International Corp. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About ATRenew

(Get Rating)

ATRenew Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras, household products, and bags through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,287 AHS stores and 21 Paipai stores in 214 cities. The company was formerly known as AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. and changed its name to ATRenew Inc. November 2021. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for NovelStem International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovelStem International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.