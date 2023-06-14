Comparing Barrick Gold (GOLD) and The Competition

Barrick Gold (NASDAQ:GOLD – Get Rating) is one of 648 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Barrick Gold to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Barrick Gold and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barrick Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Barrick Gold Competitors 525 3263 5938 207 2.59

As a group, “Gold” companies have a potential upside of 31.46%. Given Barrick Gold’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Barrick Gold has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Dividends

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Barrick Gold pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Barrick Gold pays out 666.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Gold” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.7% and pay out 128.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Barrick Gold lags its competitors as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

56.8% of Barrick Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.2% of shares of all “Gold” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Barrick Gold shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.0% of shares of all “Gold” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Barrick Gold and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barrick Gold 1.06% 3.46% 2.39% Barrick Gold Competitors 464.77% -14.36% -2.79%

Risk and Volatility

Barrick Gold has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Barrick Gold’s competitors have a beta of 0.98, indicating that their average share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Barrick Gold and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Barrick Gold $11.01 billion $432.00 million 280.17 Barrick Gold Competitors $425.09 million $7.36 million 11.58

Barrick Gold has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Barrick Gold is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States. The company also has ownership interests in producing copper mines located in Chile, Saudi Arabia, and Zambia; and various other projects located throughout the Americas, Asia, and Africa. Barrick Gold Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

