Comparing Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) and Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD)

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Rating) and Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Black Diamond Therapeutics and Kodiak Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Black Diamond Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Kodiak Sciences 1 3 3 0 2.29

Kodiak Sciences has a consensus target price of $12.86, indicating a potential upside of 35.62%. Given Kodiak Sciences’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kodiak Sciences is more favorable than Black Diamond Therapeutics.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Diamond Therapeutics N/A -69.30% -51.58% Kodiak Sciences N/A -67.18% -43.93%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Black Diamond Therapeutics and Kodiak Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Black Diamond Therapeutics and Kodiak Sciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Diamond Therapeutics N/A N/A -$91.17 million ($2.39) -0.91 Kodiak Sciences N/A N/A -$333.82 million ($5.91) -1.60

Kodiak Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Black Diamond Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.1% of Black Diamond Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.0% of Kodiak Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 9.1% of Black Diamond Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 45.4% of Kodiak Sciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Black Diamond Therapeutics has a beta of 1.85, indicating that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kodiak Sciences has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kodiak Sciences beats Black Diamond Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Black Diamond Therapeutics

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, discover, develops, and commercializes medicines for patient with genetically defined tumors. It develops BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to targets oncogenic proteins defined by the non-canonical epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 driver mutations. The company is also developing BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant inhibitor of EGFR mutations, including canonical, intrinsic resistance, and acquired resistance mutations; and BDTX-4933, a brain-penetrant inhibitor of oncogenic BRAF class I, II and III alterations. It has a strategic partnership with OpenEye Scientific Software, Inc. The company was formerly known as ASET Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2018. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD, KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease, KSI-501 for DME and uveitis, KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD, and KSI-401 for dry AMD. The company was founded by Stephen A. Charles and Victor Perlroth in 2009 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

