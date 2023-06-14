Comparing Citizens Financial Services (NASDAQ:CZFS) and Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Citizens Financial Services (NASDAQ:CZFS – Get Rating) and Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Citizens Financial Services and Pacific Premier Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens Financial Services 29.15% 14.60% 1.26% Pacific Premier Bancorp 30.86% 10.05% 1.29%

Risk & Volatility

Citizens Financial Services has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacific Premier Bancorp has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citizens Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Pacific Premier Bancorp 0 1 0 1 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Citizens Financial Services and Pacific Premier Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Pacific Premier Bancorp has a consensus price target of $29.33, indicating a potential upside of 32.79%. Given Pacific Premier Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pacific Premier Bancorp is more favorable than Citizens Financial Services.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Citizens Financial Services and Pacific Premier Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens Financial Services $93.10 million 3.67 $29.06 million $7.29 11.71 Pacific Premier Bancorp $857.33 million 2.47 $283.74 million $2.93 7.54

Pacific Premier Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Citizens Financial Services. Pacific Premier Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Citizens Financial Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.1% of Citizens Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.2% of Pacific Premier Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% of Citizens Financial Services shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Pacific Premier Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Citizens Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.94 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Pacific Premier Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. Citizens Financial Services pays out 26.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Pacific Premier Bancorp pays out 45.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Citizens Financial Services has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Summary

Pacific Premier Bancorp beats Citizens Financial Services on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Citizens Financial Services

Citizens Financial Services, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts. Its loan products include residential, commercial, and agricultural real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; state and political subdivision loans; and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services. The company also provides professional trust administration, investment management services, estate planning and administration, custody of securities, and individual retirement accounts. In addition, it offers brokerage and financial planning services, as well as assistance in various oil and gas leasing matters; and provides mutual funds, annuities, and health and life insurance products. Citizens Financial Services, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Mansfield, Pennsylvania.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, small business administration (SBA), and SBA paycheck protection program loans; revolving lines or credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans. It also offers cash management, electronic banking, treasury management, and online bill payment services. In addition, it operates as a custodian for alternative assets held in qualified self-directed IRA accounts, including investments in private equity, real estate, notes, cash, and other non-exchange traded assets; and provides real-property and non-real property escrow services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

