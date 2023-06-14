Comparing Graph Blockchain (REGRF) & Its Peers

Graph Blockchain (OTCMKTS:REGRF – Get Rating) is one of 122 publicly-traded companies in the “Software—Application” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Graph Blockchain to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Graph Blockchain and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Graph Blockchain N/A N/A -2.55 Graph Blockchain Competitors $744.09 million -$1.34 million 928.41

Graph Blockchain’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Graph Blockchain. Graph Blockchain is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

20.1% of Graph Blockchain shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.9% of shares of all “Software—Application” companies are owned by institutional investors. 30.3% of shares of all “Software—Application” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Graph Blockchain and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Graph Blockchain 0 0 0 0 N/A Graph Blockchain Competitors 151 767 2224 10 2.66

As a group, “Software—Application” companies have a potential upside of 19.14%. Given Graph Blockchain’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Graph Blockchain has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Graph Blockchain and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Graph Blockchain N/A N/A N/A Graph Blockchain Competitors -25.07% -51.79% -3.52%

Summary

Graph Blockchain peers beat Graph Blockchain on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

About Graph Blockchain

Graph Blockchain Inc. operates as a blockchain development company. It provides exposure to various areas of decentralized finance to shareholders. The company was formerly known as Reg Technologies Inc. Graph Blockchain Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. Graph Blockchain Inc. is a subsidiary of Bitnine Global Inc.

