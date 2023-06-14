Comparing Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) & Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) and Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.3% of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.8% of Par Pacific shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Par Pacific shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras and Par Pacific’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras $124.47 billion 0.70 $36.62 billion $5.40 2.46 Par Pacific $7.32 billion 0.20 $364.19 million $12.27 1.94

Risk and Volatility

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has higher revenue and earnings than Par Pacific. Par Pacific is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Par Pacific has a beta of 2.05, meaning that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras and Par Pacific, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras 1 5 2 0 2.13 Par Pacific 0 3 4 0 2.57

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras currently has a consensus price target of $14.67, indicating a potential upside of 10.52%. Par Pacific has a consensus price target of $30.43, indicating a potential upside of 27.64%. Given Par Pacific’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Par Pacific is more favorable than Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras.

Profitability

This table compares Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras and Par Pacific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras 28.50% 44.84% 17.84% Par Pacific 9.65% 108.48% 19.74%

Summary

Par Pacific beats Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

(Get Rating)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production. The Refining, Transportation and Marketing segment involves refining, logistics, transportation, trading operations, oil products and crude oil exports and imports, and petrochemical investments. The Gas and Power segment includes transportation and trading of natural and liquefied natural gas, the generation and trading of electric power, and the fertilizer business. The Corporate and Other Business segment comprises the financing activities not attributable to other segments including corporate financial management, and central administrative overhead and actuarial expenses. The company was founded on October 3, 1953 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

About Par Pacific

(Get Rating)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products. The Retail segment sells gasoline, diesel, and retail merchandise. The Logistics segment is involved in terminals, pipelines, a single-point mooring, and trucking operations to distribute refined products throughout the islands of Oahu, Maui, Hawaii, Molokai, and Kauai. The company was founded on December 21, 1984 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.