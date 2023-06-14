Comparing Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) & Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT)

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) and Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.8% of Syros Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.1% of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of Syros Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Syros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Volatility and Risk

Syros Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Syros Pharmaceuticals $12.37 million 5.85 -$94.65 million ($9.63) -0.36 Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) $79.63 million 6.58 -$40.86 million ($1.45) -12.14

This table compares Syros Pharmaceuticals and Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Syros Pharmaceuticals. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Syros Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Syros Pharmaceuticals and Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Syros Pharmaceuticals -485.12% -118.11% -54.16% Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) -43.26% -56.47% -23.60%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Syros Pharmaceuticals and Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Syros Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00 Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) 0 1 2 0 2.67

Syros Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $15.75, suggesting a potential upside of 348.72%. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) has a consensus price target of $79.00, suggesting a potential upside of 348.86%. Given Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) is more favorable than Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) beats Syros Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

About Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

(Get Rating)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy. The company's lead product candidate is Setanaxib, a NOX inhibitor that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis; and in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, as well as for type 1 diabetic kidney disease. It also develops Budenofalk 3 mg oral capsules for the treatment of autoimmune hepatitis. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.