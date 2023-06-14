Comparing UCB (UCBJY) and Its Competitors

UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Rating) is one of 349 publicly-traded companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare UCB to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.
Profitability
This table compares UCB and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|UCB
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|UCB Competitors
|-577.55%
|-57.60%
|-16.18%
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent ratings for UCB and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|UCB
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3.00
|UCB Competitors
|485
|1616
|4271
|41
|2.60
Dividends
UCB pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. UCB pays out 46.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Biotechnology” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.7% and pay out 1,850.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
24.8% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by institutional investors. 26.8% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares UCB and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|UCB
|N/A
|N/A
|60.27
|UCB Competitors
|$129.36 million
|-$15.52 million
|69.81
UCB’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than UCB. UCB is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Summary
UCB beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.
UCB Company Profile
UCB SA engages in the research and development biopharmaceuticals products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.
