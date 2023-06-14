Comparing UCB (UCBJY) and Its Competitors

UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Rating) is one of 349 publicly-traded companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare UCB to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares UCB and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UCB N/A N/A N/A UCB Competitors -577.55% -57.60% -16.18%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for UCB and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UCB 0 0 2 0 3.00 UCB Competitors 485 1616 4271 41 2.60

Dividends

UCB presently has a consensus target price of $96.50, indicating a potential upside of 109.71%. As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 79.40%. Given UCB’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe UCB is more favorable than its rivals.

UCB pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. UCB pays out 46.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Biotechnology” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.7% and pay out 1,850.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.8% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by institutional investors. 26.8% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares UCB and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio UCB N/A N/A 60.27 UCB Competitors $129.36 million -$15.52 million 69.81

UCB’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than UCB. UCB is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

UCB beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

UCB Company Profile

UCB SA engages in the research and development biopharmaceuticals products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

