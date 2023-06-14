CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPUY) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to Underweight

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPUY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

CMPUY stock opened at $56.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.40. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $56.00.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. The company's Ambulatory Information Systems segment develop and sell practice management software for registered physicians, medical care centers, and physician networks; and offers supplementary internet and intranet solutions.

