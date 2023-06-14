comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of comScore in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.
Shares of SCOR opened at $0.88 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. comScore has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $2.40. The company has a market cap of $82.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.16.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in comScore by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 8,052,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,434,000 after purchasing an additional 29,894 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in comScore by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,515,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,800,000 after purchasing an additional 180,923 shares during the period. Westerly Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in comScore by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC now owns 3,390,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,594,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in comScore by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,367,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 162,100 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in comScore by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,943,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 207,056 shares during the period. 55.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. It offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; Total Home Panel Suite, which capture OTT, connected TV, and IOT device usage and content consumption; CCR, which enhances validated campaign essentials verification of mobile and desktop video campaigns; XMedia Enhanced, which provides a deduplicated view of national programming content; Comscore marketing solutions; Lift Models, which measures the impact of advertising on a brand; Survey Analytics, which measure various consumer insights including brand health metrics; and Activation Solutions, including audience activation and content activation.
