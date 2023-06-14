Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE) Insider Buys £9,480 in Stock

Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE – Get Rating) insider Trevor Carvey purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 474 ($5.93) per share, for a total transaction of £9,480 ($11,861.86).

Trevor Carvey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 18th, Trevor Carvey acquired 12,000 shares of Conduit stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 503 ($6.29) per share, for a total transaction of £60,360 ($75,525.53).

On Thursday, March 30th, Trevor Carvey bought 10,000 shares of Conduit stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 486 ($6.08) per share, with a total value of £48,600 ($60,810.81).

On Saturday, March 25th, Trevor Carvey bought 50,079 shares of Conduit stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 364 ($4.55) per share, with a total value of £182,287.56 ($228,087.54).

Conduit Stock Performance

Shares of CRE stock opened at GBX 473.50 ($5.92) on Wednesday. Conduit Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 299.50 ($3.75) and a 12-month high of GBX 518 ($6.48). The firm has a market capitalization of £782.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,052.22 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 490.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 461.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Conduit Company Profile

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Conduit from GBX 590 ($7.38) to GBX 595 ($7.44) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th.

(Get Rating)

Conduit Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the reinsurance business in Bermuda and internationally. It underwrites property, casualty, and specialty reinsurance products. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

