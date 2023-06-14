Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Downgraded by Guggenheim to Neutral

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CFLT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Confluent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Confluent in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Confluent from $26.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.70.

CFLT stock opened at $37.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.58 and a 200-day moving average of $24.19. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Confluent has a 12 month low of $16.60 and a 12 month high of $37.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.59 and a beta of 0.96.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36). Confluent had a negative net margin of 77.61% and a negative return on equity of 56.31%. The company had revenue of $174.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Confluent will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 3,248 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total value of $93,607.36. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 117,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,386,897.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 3,248 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total value of $93,607.36. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 117,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,386,897.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 637,268 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $14,657,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,401 shares in the company, valued at $3,620,223. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,872,826 shares of company stock worth $53,259,148. 22.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Confluent by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 162,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 92,319 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Confluent during the 1st quarter valued at $437,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Confluent during the 1st quarter valued at $316,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Confluent by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 140,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 6,069 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Confluent by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 38,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 13,061 shares during the period. 40.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

