Contrasting Cineverse (NASDAQ:CNVS) & Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM)

Cineverse (NASDAQ:CNVS – Get Rating) and Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Cineverse and Cinedigm, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cineverse 0 0 0 0 N/A Cinedigm 0 0 1 0 3.00

Cinedigm has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 35.50%. Given Cinedigm’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cinedigm is more favorable than Cineverse.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cineverse $56.05 million 0.59 $2.21 million ($1.00) -3.56 Cinedigm $72.33 million 9.54 $2.21 million ($0.05) -73.80

This table compares Cineverse and Cinedigm’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Cinedigm is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cineverse, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Cineverse has a beta of 2.07, suggesting that its stock price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cinedigm has a beta of 2.05, suggesting that its stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.0% of Cineverse shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.0% of Cinedigm shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.4% of Cineverse shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of Cinedigm shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cineverse and Cinedigm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cineverse -13.30% -24.40% -8.31% Cinedigm -13.30% -24.40% -8.31%

Summary

Cinedigm beats Cineverse on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cineverse

Cineverse Corp. operates as a streaming technology and entertainment company. It owns and operates streaming channels, powered by its proprietary technology platform. The company features brands for subscription video on demand (SVOD), advertising-based video on demand (AVOD), and free, ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels. It entertains consumers worldwide by providing premium feature film and television series, enthusiast streaming channels, and technology services to media, retail, and technology companies. The company was formerly known as Cinedigm Corp. and changed its name to Cineverse Corp. in May 2023. Cineverse Corp. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Cinedigm

Cinedigm Corp. is an independent streaming entertainment company, which engages in the marketing and distribution of movies, television, and other short form content managing a library of distribution rights. It operates through the Cinema Equipment Business, and Content and Entertainment Business (CEG) segments. The Cinema Equipment Business segment consists of non-recourse, financing vehicles, and administrators. The Content and Entertainment Business segment refers to ancillary market aggregation and distribution of entertainment content and the branded and over-the-top (OTT) digital network business providing entertainment channels and applications. The company was founded by A. Dale Mayo on March 31, 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

