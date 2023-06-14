Contrasting Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) and GLG Life Tech (OTCMKTS:GLGLF)

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Rating) and GLG Life Tech (OTCMKTS:GLGLF – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Curaleaf shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Curaleaf and GLG Life Tech’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Curaleaf $1.34 billion 1.35 -$370.10 million ($0.54) -5.33 GLG Life Tech $8.40 million 0.05 -$25.42 million ($0.69) -0.02

Profitability

GLG Life Tech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Curaleaf. Curaleaf is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GLG Life Tech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Curaleaf and GLG Life Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Curaleaf -28.88% -20.37% -8.18% GLG Life Tech -358.36% N/A -152.28%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Curaleaf and GLG Life Tech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Curaleaf 0 1 7 0 2.88 GLG Life Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Curaleaf currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 247.22%. Given Curaleaf’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Curaleaf is more favorable than GLG Life Tech.

Summary

Curaleaf beats GLG Life Tech on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Curaleaf

(Get Rating)

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. operates as a holding company with interest in medical and wellness cannabis operations. It operates through the Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations segments. The Cannabis Operations segment includes the production and sale of cannabis via retail and wholesale channels. The Non-Cannabis Operations segment provides professional services including cultivation, processing and retail know-how and back office administration, intellectual property licensing, real estate leasing services and lending facilities to medical and adult-use cannabis licensees under management service agreements. The company was founded on November 13, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About GLG Life Tech

(Get Rating)

GLG Life Tech Corp engages in the agricultural and commercial development of zero-calorie natural sweeteners. Its products include stevia, monk fruit, and Red M Gold. It specializes in the growing, refining, and production of extracts for distribution to the food and beverage industry. The company was founded on June 5, 1998 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

