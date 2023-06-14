Contrasting Getty Images (GETY) and The Competition

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating) is one of 187 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Getty Images to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Getty Images and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Getty Images 0 4 4 0 2.50 Getty Images Competitors 782 4564 9887 260 2.62

Getty Images presently has a consensus target price of $6.99, indicating a potential upside of 34.12%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 20.87%. Given Getty Images’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Getty Images is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Getty Images $926.24 million -$77.55 million -19.30 Getty Images Competitors $10.14 billion $69.42 million -26.18

This table compares Getty Images and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Getty Images’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Getty Images. Getty Images is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Getty Images and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Getty Images N/A 13.47% 2.81% Getty Images Competitors -39.35% -173.96% -7.12%

Volatility & Risk

Getty Images has a beta of 2.54, meaning that its share price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Getty Images’ rivals have a beta of 0.97, meaning that their average share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.9% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.0% of Getty Images shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Getty Images rivals beat Getty Images on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Getty Images

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. operates as a visual content creator and marketplace in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It maintains privately-owned photographic archives covering news, sport, and entertainment events, as well as variety of subjects, including lifestyle, business, science, health, wellness, beauty, sports, transportation, and travel under the Getty Images, iStock, and Unsplash brands. The company also provides music licensing, and digital asset management and distribution services. It serves enterprises, businesses, and individual creators. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

