Contrasting H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) & Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY)

Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY – Get Rating) and H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Dividends

Corbion pays an annual dividend of $0.67 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. H.B. Fuller pays an annual dividend of $0.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Corbion pays out 128.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. H.B. Fuller pays out 27.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. H.B. Fuller has raised its dividend for 54 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Corbion and H.B. Fuller’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corbion N/A N/A N/A H.B. Fuller 4.43% 12.92% 4.57%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corbion N/A N/A N/A $0.52 62.48 H.B. Fuller $3.75 billion 0.95 $180.31 million $2.96 22.33

This table compares Corbion and H.B. Fuller’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

H.B. Fuller has higher revenue and earnings than Corbion. H.B. Fuller is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Corbion, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.5% of H.B. Fuller shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of H.B. Fuller shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Corbion and H.B. Fuller, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corbion 0 0 0 0 N/A H.B. Fuller 1 0 3 0 2.50

H.B. Fuller has a consensus target price of $77.25, suggesting a potential upside of 16.85%. Given H.B. Fuller’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe H.B. Fuller is more favorable than Corbion.

Summary

H.B. Fuller beats Corbion on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corbion

Corbion NV engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of ingredients for food and biochemicals. It operates through the following segments: Food and Biochemicals. The Food segment provides biobased ingredients for the food industry. The Biochemicals segment produces chemicals derived from organic acids through the fermentation of carbohydrates, and lactic acid based solutions. The company was founded on August 21, 1919 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

About H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives. The Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives segment produces and supplies specialty industrial adhesives, such as thermoplastic, thermoset, reactive, and water-based and solvent-based products for applications in various markets, including food and beverage containers, flexible packaging, consumer goods, package integrity and re-enforcement, and non-durable goods; corrugation, folding carton, tape and label, paper converting, envelopes, books, multi-wall bags, sacks, and tissue and towel; disposable diapers, feminine care, and medical garments; and health and beauty. The Engineering Adhesives segment produces and supplies high performance industrial adhesives, such as reactive, light cure, two-part liquids, silicone, polyurethane, film, and fast cure products to the appliances and filters, windows, doors and wood flooring, and textile, transportation, electronics, medical, clean energy, aerospace and defense, appliance, heavy machinery, and insulating glass markets. The Construction Adhesives segment provides products used for tile setting, commercial roofing, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning and insulation applications, as well as caulks and sealants for the consumer market and professional trade. The company sells its products directly through distributors and retailers. H.B. Fuller Company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

