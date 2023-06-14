Contrasting InMed Pharmaceuticals (IMLFF) & Its Peers

InMed Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:IMLFF – Get Rating) is one of 350 publicly-traded companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare InMed Pharmaceuticals to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares InMed Pharmaceuticals and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio InMed Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -25.10 InMed Pharmaceuticals Competitors $129.36 million -$15.52 million 68.67

InMed Pharmaceuticals’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than InMed Pharmaceuticals. InMed Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InMed Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A InMed Pharmaceuticals Competitors -577.55% -57.60% -16.18%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares InMed Pharmaceuticals and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

24.8% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by institutional investors. 26.8% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for InMed Pharmaceuticals and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InMed Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A InMed Pharmaceuticals Competitors 485 1617 4271 41 2.60

As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 80.76%. Given InMed Pharmaceuticals’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe InMed Pharmaceuticals has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

InMed Pharmaceuticals rivals beat InMed Pharmaceuticals on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of orofacial pain. In addition, it engages in the development of cannabinoid-based treatments for various diseases, including dermatology and ocular diseases. Further, it works on IND-enabling pharmacology and preclinical toxicology studies. The company was formerly known as Cannabis Technologies Inc. and changed its name to InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. in October 2014. InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

