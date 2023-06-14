Contrasting Liquid Holdings Group (OTCMKTS:LIQDQ) and MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB)

Liquid Holdings Group (OTCMKTS:LIQDQ – Get Rating) and MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Liquid Holdings Group and MongoDB’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liquid Holdings Group N/A N/A N/A MongoDB -23.58% -43.25% -12.37%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Liquid Holdings Group and MongoDB, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liquid Holdings Group 0 0 0 0 N/A MongoDB 1 2 21 0 2.83

Institutional & Insider Ownership

MongoDB has a consensus price target of $328.35, indicating a potential downside of 14.52%. Given MongoDB’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MongoDB is more favorable than Liquid Holdings Group.

84.9% of MongoDB shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.0% of Liquid Holdings Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of MongoDB shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Liquid Holdings Group has a beta of -4.74, meaning that its stock price is 574% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MongoDB has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Liquid Holdings Group and MongoDB’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liquid Holdings Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A MongoDB $1.28 billion 20.95 -$345.40 million ($4.67) -82.25

Liquid Holdings Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MongoDB.

Summary

MongoDB beats Liquid Holdings Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liquid Holdings Group

Liquid Holdings Group, Inc. is in the process of liquidation of its assets. Previously, it was engaged in the provision of cloud-based trading and portfolio management solutions. The company is based in Hoboken, New Jersey.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc. provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB. It also provides professional services comprising consulting and training. The company was formerly known as 10gen, Inc. and changed its name to MongoDB, Inc. in August 2013. MongoDB, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

