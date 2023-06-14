Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Hits New 1-Year High at $15.05

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.05 and last traded at $14.88, with a volume of 52290 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VLRS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.38.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación ( NYSE:VLRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The transportation company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.46). Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a negative return on equity of 25.63%. The company had revenue of $731.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.81 million. Analysts predict that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 14,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 6.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 65,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 16,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

