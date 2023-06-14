Corporate Opportunities F. Ares Sells 4,886,250 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Stock

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 4,886,250 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $125,576,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,389,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,718,888. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Ares Management Stock Performance

Shares of Ares Management stock opened at $94.79 on Wednesday. Ares Management Co. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $95.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a PE ratio of 86.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.79.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.11). Ares Management had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The company had revenue of $813.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 280.00%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ARES shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Ares Management in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ares Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Ares Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Ares Management from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Management

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Ares Management by 13.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 385,521 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,883,000 after buying an additional 46,129 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,414,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Ares Management by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.