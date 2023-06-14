Corus Entertainment Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share (TSE:CJR)

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Corus Entertainment in a report issued on Thursday, June 8th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the year.
Corus Entertainment Price Performance
Corus Entertainment has a 52 week low of C$6.93 and a 52 week high of C$14.10.
About Corus Entertainment
Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company. The Company creates and delivers quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. The Company’s portfolio of multimedia offerings encompasses 45 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a global content business, digital assets, live events, children’s book publishing, animation software, technology and media services.
