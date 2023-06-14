Credit Suisse Group Increases Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Price Target to $100.00

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CAH. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Cardinal Health from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $93.00 to $97.00 in a report on Sunday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $76.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.79.

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $88.02 on Monday. Cardinal Health has a twelve month low of $49.70 and a twelve month high of $88.59. The company has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.59, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.79.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 81.55% and a net margin of 0.23%. The firm had revenue of $50.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cardinal Health will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 25.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,680,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,437,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896,875 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at $220,230,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at $215,893,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 13,599.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,719,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elliott Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $133,360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

