CRH (NYSE:CRH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 815,729 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 701,368 shares.The stock last traded at $49.33 and had previously closed at $48.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CRH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

CRH Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.56.

Institutional Trading of CRH

CRH Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners raised its holdings in CRH by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,950,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $319,532,000 after buying an additional 475,402 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,424,551 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $176,054,000 after purchasing an additional 159,400 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,279,433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,699,000 after purchasing an additional 151,014 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRH in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,581,000. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,808,045 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,942,000 after purchasing an additional 13,090 shares during the last quarter. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The Americas Materials segment provides asphalt paving services and produces materials such as cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt.

