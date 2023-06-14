CRH (NYSE:CRH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 815,729 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 701,368 shares.The stock last traded at $49.33 and had previously closed at $48.69.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CRH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.56.
CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The Americas Materials segment provides asphalt paving services and produces materials such as cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt.
