Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $14.91

Shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.91 and last traded at $14.48, with a volume of 35388 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRCT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Cricut from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cricut from $8.68 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Cricut Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion and a PE ratio of 74.86.

Cricut Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Cricut’s previous dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th.

In other news, EVP Donald B. Olsen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $134,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 622,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,574,990.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Cricut by 203.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Cricut by 113.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Cricut in the second quarter worth $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cricut during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Cricut during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

Featured Stories

