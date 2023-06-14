Critical Analysis: Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN) vs. U Power (NASDAQ:UCAR)

Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Rating) and U Power (NASDAQ:UCAR – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.8% of Cepton shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.0% of Cepton shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cepton and U Power’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cepton $7.43 million 14.38 $9.38 million ($0.29) -2.35 U Power N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Cepton has higher revenue and earnings than U Power.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Cepton and U Power, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cepton 1 1 1 0 2.00 U Power 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cepton presently has a consensus target price of $3.75, suggesting a potential upside of 450.42%. Given Cepton’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Cepton is more favorable than U Power.

Profitability

This table compares Cepton and U Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cepton -627.17% -783.92% -101.39% U Power N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Cepton beats U Power on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cepton

Cepton, Inc. provides lidar-based solutions for automotive, smart cities, smart spaces, and smart industrial applications in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers auto grade lidar sensors, including Vista-X, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications; Vista-T, a lidar solution with a range of up to 300m for ultra-long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3 and AV L4/L5; and Nova, an ultra-small form factor lidar solution with a range of up to 30m for near-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications. It also provides industrial grade lidar sensors, such as Vista-P, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and smart infrastructure applications; and Sora-P, an ultra-high scan rate, compact, and quasi line-scanning lidar solution that delivers high-fidelity profiling of objects moving at high speeds for free flow tolling and other industrial applications. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About U Power

U Power Limited is a vehicle sourcing services provider. The Company developed battery-swapping stations for compatible EVs and is operating manufacturing factory. U Power Limited is based in Shanghai, China.

