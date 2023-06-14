Critical Analysis: RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) vs. Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA)

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) and Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Dividends

RBB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Isabella Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. RBB Bancorp pays out 20.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Isabella Bank pays out 37.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. RBB Bancorp has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

RBB Bancorp has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Isabella Bank has a beta of -0.03, meaning that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

36.6% of RBB Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 13.2% of RBB Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of Isabella Bank shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares RBB Bancorp and Isabella Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RBB Bancorp 29.48% 12.67% 1.53% Isabella Bank 27.49% 12.23% 1.11%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares RBB Bancorp and Isabella Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RBB Bancorp $192.22 million 1.29 $64.33 million $3.17 4.11 Isabella Bank $79.46 million 2.05 $22.24 million $2.99 7.27

RBB Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Isabella Bank. RBB Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Isabella Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for RBB Bancorp and Isabella Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RBB Bancorp 0 2 1 0 2.33 Isabella Bank 0 0 1 0 3.00

RBB Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $21.50, suggesting a potential upside of 65.13%. Isabella Bank has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.94%. Given RBB Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe RBB Bancorp is more favorable than Isabella Bank.

Summary

RBB Bancorp beats Isabella Bank on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, SBA 7A and 504 loans, mortgage loans, trade finance, and a range of depository accounts. The company was founded in January 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

About Isabella Bank

Isabella Bank Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, cash management services, mobile and internet banking, electronic bill pay services, and automated teller machines. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Agricultural, Residential Real Estate, and Consumer. The company was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Mount Pleasant, MI.

