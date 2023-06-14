Critical Comparison: LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) & Better World Acquisition (NASDAQ:BWAC)

Better World Acquisition (NASDAQ:BWAC – Get Rating) and LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.0% of Better World Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.0% of Better World Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Better World Acquisition and LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Better World Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne 0 0 5 0 3.00

Profitability

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a consensus price target of $802.50, indicating a potential upside of 341.47%. Given LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne is more favorable than Better World Acquisition.

This table compares Better World Acquisition and LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Better World Acquisition N/A -25.16% 2.05% LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Better World Acquisition and LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Better World Acquisition N/A N/A $3.25 million N/A N/A LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne $83.44 billion 5.47 $14.84 billion N/A N/A

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has higher revenue and earnings than Better World Acquisition.

Risk & Volatility

Better World Acquisition has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne beats Better World Acquisition on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Better World Acquisition

Better World Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the healthy living industries. Better World Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE engages in the manufacture of luxury goods. It operates through the following business segments: Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry, Selective Retailing, and Other Activities & Eliminations. The Wines & Spirits segment produces and sells high quality champagne wines and sparkling wines. It also distributes vodka and white liquor. The Fashion & Leather Goods segment engages in the manufacture of luggage items, bags, accessories, shoes and clothes. The Perfumes & Cosmetics segment engages in the production and distribution of make-up, perfume and skin care products. The Watches & Jewelry segment manufactures luxury watches and accessories for men and women. It specializes in the field of chronographs and ultimate precision. The Selective Retailing segment is organized to promote an environment that is appropriate to the image and status of the luxury brands. It engages in the sale of luxury products to international travelers and on board cruise ships. This segment also manages beauty stores that combine direct access and customer assistance to customers. The Other Activities & Eliminations segment in

