Critical Comparison: Novozymes A/S (NVZMF) vs. Its Rivals

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF – Get Rating) is one of 349 public companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Novozymes A/S to related companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Novozymes A/S and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Novozymes A/S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Novozymes A/S Competitors
|485
|1616
|4271
|41
|2.60
As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 79.70%. Given Novozymes A/S’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Novozymes A/S has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.
Dividends
Insider and Institutional Ownership
20.4% of Novozymes A/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.8% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by institutional investors. 26.8% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Novozymes A/S and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Novozymes A/S
|N/A
|N/A
|5.97
|Novozymes A/S Competitors
|$129.36 million
|-$15.52 million
|69.81
Novozymes A/S’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Novozymes A/S. Novozymes A/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Profitability
This table compares Novozymes A/S and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Novozymes A/S
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Novozymes A/S Competitors
|-577.55%
|-57.60%
|-16.18%
Novozymes A/S Company Profile
Novozymes A/S engages in the research and development of biotechnology solutions, which produces industrial enzymes and microorganisms. Its business areas include agriculture, bioenergy, biopharma, food and beverage, household care, leather, pulp and paper, textile and wastewater solutions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.
Receive News & Ratings for Novozymes A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novozymes A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.