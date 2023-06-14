Culp (NYSE:CULP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Culp Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Culp stock opened at $4.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.05 and a 200-day moving average of $5.13. Culp has a 1-year low of $3.94 and a 1-year high of $5.70. The company has a market cap of $60.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Culp

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Culp by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,621 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Culp by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,339 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Culp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 518,057 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,956 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Culp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Culp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 59.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Culp

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

