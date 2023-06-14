Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the aerospace company on Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Curtiss-Wright has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Curtiss-Wright has a payout ratio of 8.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Curtiss-Wright to earn $9.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.4%.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

NYSE:CW opened at $176.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Curtiss-Wright has a twelve month low of $124.37 and a twelve month high of $182.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $631.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CW. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. William Blair started coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Curtiss-Wright

In other news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $180,405.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,881,179. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Curtiss-Wright news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 1,337 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total value of $228,760.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,250,557.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin Rayment sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $180,405.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,849 shares in the company, valued at $2,881,179. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,525 shares of company stock worth $431,918 in the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 91.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a global integrated business that provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to the aerospace and defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding commercial power, process, and industrial markets. It operates through the following three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

