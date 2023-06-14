Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. Sells 1,086,472 Shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) Stock

Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Get Rating) major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 1,086,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $8,909,070.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,785,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,038,262.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Garrett Motion alerts:

On Monday, April 17th, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 110,104 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $899,549.68.

On Thursday, April 13th, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 108,418 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total value of $902,037.76.

Garrett Motion Stock Performance

Shares of GTX stock opened at $7.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.84. The company has a market cap of $518.85 million, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.30. Garrett Motion Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $8.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion ( NYSE:GTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $970.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.00 million. Garrett Motion had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 289.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 101,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 33,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Garrett Motion in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

About Garrett Motion

(Get Rating)

Garrett Motion, Inc provides automobile technology. The firm engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of engineered turbocharger, electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the global vehicle independent aftermarket as well as automotive software solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Garrett Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garrett Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.