DA Davidson Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC)

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Five Star Bancorp in a research note issued on Thursday, June 8th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the company will earn $2.82 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.85. The consensus estimate for Five Star Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.77 per share.

NASDAQ FSBC opened at $22.72 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Five Star Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.74 and a 1-year high of $31.35.

Five Star Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FSBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $30.52 million for the quarter. Five Star Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 33.94%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Five Star Bancorp by 967.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 67.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 533.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Five Star Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Five Star Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.

