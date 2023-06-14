DA Davidson Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC)

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Five Star Bancorp in a research note issued on Thursday, June 8th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the company will earn $2.82 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.85. The consensus estimate for Five Star Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.77 per share.
Five Star Bancorp Price Performance
NASDAQ FSBC opened at $22.72 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Five Star Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.74 and a 1-year high of $31.35.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five Star Bancorp
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Five Star Bancorp by 967.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 67.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 533.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.49% of the company’s stock.
Five Star Bancorp Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Five Star Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Five Star Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.
About Five Star Bancorp
Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.
