DA Davidson Weighs in on Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BBCP)

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Concrete Pumping in a research note issued to investors on Friday, June 9th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Concrete Pumping’s current full-year earnings is $0.56 per share.

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Concrete Pumping from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Concrete Pumping Stock Up 0.3 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping stock opened at $6.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $386.76 million, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.91 and its 200 day moving average is $6.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Concrete Pumping has a 12-month low of $5.39 and a 12-month high of $8.24.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,684 shares during the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 14.5% in the third quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 912,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after acquiring an additional 115,650 shares during the period. AltraVue Capital LLC grew its stake in Concrete Pumping by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 2,601,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,218,000 after acquiring an additional 301,310 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Concrete Pumping by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 39,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 15,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Concrete Pumping during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. 35.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

